Australian Wool Innovation and WA Shearing Industry Association combined to launch the Shearing Shed Safety Program last Friday at Broomehill.

Hosted by the Boyle family at their ‘Koolibah’ woolshed, the event was attended by 50 industry visitors who were keen to get an update on the new program.

Don Boyle made a special appreciation to his daughter-in-law, Zita Boyle, who with her children, Charlotte, 9, Matilda, 8, and Baydon, 6, prepared the woolshed for guests.

“The kids scrubbed the walls,” he said.

“This is a message to all woolgrowers to keep the safety maintenance up in their woolsheds.”

The day’s message was also directed at industry to get behind the new Safe Sheds initiative which would have a big impact.

AWI board director David Webster said the program was designed to be industry driven.

“This is critical of its success,” he said.

Camera Icon WAFarmers vice-president Steve McGuire, WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington and PGA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Camera Icon WASIA president Darren Spencer, Boyle Shearing Contractors co-principal Brendon Boyle, of Broomehill, McEllister Shearing co-principal Eddie McEllister, of Narrogin. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon R & B Shearing principal Roly Michell, of Boyup Brook, Tiny Shearing Service principal Trevor King, of Tambellup, Chant Shearing principal Wendy Chant, of Cranbrook, and KGT Shearing principal Katherine Carrie, of Kulin. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Westcoast Wool & Livestock Great Southern agent Reuben Small, Westcoast Wool & Livestock director Mal Edinger, WASIA president Darren Spencer, and Westcoast Wool & Livestock key accounts manager Danny Burkett. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Dyson Jones wool manager Peter Howie, WA College of Agriculture - Harvey farm manager Geoff Howell, and Dyson Jones Great Southern agent Gavin Shepherd. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon McFarlane Shearing Services principals Andrew and Jodi McFarlane, of Frankland River. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon AWI shearing trainers Kevin Gellatly, Amanda Davis and Todd Wegner. Credit: Countryman