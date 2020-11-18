Australian Wool Innovation and WA Shearing Industry Association combined to launch the Shearing Shed Safety Program last Friday at Broomehill.
Hosted by the Boyle family at their ‘Koolibah’ woolshed, the event was attended by 50 industry visitors who were keen to get an update on the new program.
Don Boyle made a special appreciation to his daughter-in-law, Zita Boyle, who with her children, Charlotte, 9, Matilda, 8, and Baydon, 6, prepared the woolshed for guests.
“The kids scrubbed the walls,” he said.
“This is a message to all woolgrowers to keep the safety maintenance up in their woolsheds.”
The day’s message was also directed at industry to get behind the new Safe Sheds initiative which would have a big impact.
AWI board director David Webster said the program was designed to be industry driven.
“This is critical of its success,” he said.