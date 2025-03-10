Wagin Woolorama: Kolindale wins Grand Champion Fleece

Wagin Woolorama showcased a brilliant line-up of Merino fleeces that were resilient to last year’s tough growing season. The consistency of quality was evident in back-to-back wins for Kolindale stud co-principals Luke and Mathew Ledwith, of Dudinin, who won the Grand Champion fleece award for a second year in a row. Luke said the fleece was shorn off the Kolindale Poll Merino ram that received last year’s supreme exhibit sash. “It weighs about 18kg with 12 months growth and has very long staple with white, bright and clean lustre,” he said. “Winning back-to-back grand champion titles shows how much time and effort we put into it, and with a bit of luck. “I am proud to represent the wool industry, without sheep and wool, small rural communities would not survive.” The Ledwiths entered five fleeces and two were awarded champion titles for medium and strong wool, while the others were reserve champions. Luke said wool and sheepmeat was about 35 per cent of his family’s farming revenue, with cropping taking up the balance, but with low wool prices, the financial rewards had been reduced dramatically. He said the Federal Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports was crippling mixed farming enterprises. “The decision makers must not know where their food and fibre come from — they must think it comes from a shop,” Luke said. The consistency of quality was evident in back-to-back wins from the Rintoul family of Tilba Tilba stud for their fine and superfine fleeces. Tilba Tilba stud co-principal Stuart Rintoul was enjoying a superfine day at Woolorama after being awarded with the Champion fine wool and Champion superfine wool ribbons, also for a second year in a row. His family has been exhibiting their Merino sheep and fleeces at Woolorama since 1993. “We do it for the industry,” he said. “These shows are important to educate famers and the general public — if we don’t have our normal four shows each year, we might as well turn out the lights and shut the door. “In our production, we like fine wool which can be blended with other natural fibres like silk and Angora for least cost production of quality next-to-skin wear.” Woolorama head wool section steward Chris Blight said there were 185 fleece entries, with a bigger turnout from commercial woolgrowers. “Quality wool stood up to the tight season last year,” he said.