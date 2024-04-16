Australia’s peak wool body has relaunched a campaign aimed at maintaining transparency and trust in Australia’s eco-friendly wool products on a global scale. The Trust in Australian Wool Campaign 2024, a joint initiative between WoolProducers Australia and Animal Health Australia, was presented during a panel session at the International Wool Textile Organisation congress in Adelaide. WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said the campaign — a handbook outlining the elements involved in the production of Australian wool — would be an important resource in strengthening trust among consumers who drive demand for the country’s wool. “Australian wool is the wool of choice for fine apparel and luxury garments, sought after by all processing nations due to its renowned quality,” she said. “Underpinning this popularity are the world-leading practices our wool growers use on-farm every day, along with State and national frameworks, quality assurance systems and innovations. “This handbook outlines how all of these elements work together to produce Aussie wool — a natural, sustainable product that is recognised globally for its excellence and quality.” The handbook includes information on sheep health, welfare and biosecurity practices and the sustainability and traceability processes that support the Australian wool industry. The congress brought attendees from around the world to hear from Australia wool industry advocates and experts, including Ms Hall, AJ & PA McBride operations manager Anthony Uren, Elders wool quality assurance and marketing manager Samantha Wan and Sheep Sustainability Framework Sustainability Steering Group chair Scott Williams. Ms Hall said Australian wool set a high standard on the world stage, so it was important to maintain that reputation by maintaining transparency and proving the product’s sustainability. “The Australian industry boasts the highest global standards for clip preparation and product specification, setting the benchmark for global wool through unparalleled standards and dedication to markets,” she said. “In an increasingly environmentally conscious world, fostering trust with consumers is crucial.” Ms Hall said with the growing awareness around environmental sustainability, it was important for Australia’s wool industry to maintain consumer trust by showing the production of sustainable products. “With growing consumer influence on practices and a world grappling with sustainability challenges, ensuring transparency and trust in our eco-friendly product is paramount,” she said. “Open communication of these practices and systems to consumers is vital for the ongoing success and reputation of Australian wool in international markets.” The Trust in Australian Wool 2024 handbook is now available online at trustinaustralianwool.com.au.