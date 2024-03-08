Debra Anne Lawrence Top Gun Shearing owner Born: Northam, 1954 Died: February 5 Debra Anne Lawrence (nee McAuliffe) was a leader in the field of retail shearing supplies as owner and manager of Top Gun Shearing. She was the business, managing customers and the accounts while raising four children, three of which have carried on as Top Gun staff. It was fate when Debbie met Noel Lawrence in May 1969, and the couple married in September, 1973 — a start to realising their dream of having a close-knit family together and running a successful business.. During the late 1980s and early ‘90s, their start-up launch — Lawrence Shearing Products — was establishing itself, and the couple travelled throughout WA to sell their wares at shearing competitions. About 1990, Debbie decided their wholesale business should “go retail” and Top Gun Shearing was opened in Malaga. Debbie managed the shop with sales, purchases, and manufacturing while Noel assisted on weekends when he returned from his police work travels. An old shearer rang the shop one day and asked for Noel, but he had to reluctantly spell out his problem to Debbie, who sorted him out. The shearer told her: “You really do know something about shearing.” He phoned often after that and always spoke to Debbie as there was no need to ask for Noel. She often answered the phone, “Do you want to speak to the man in charge or the woman who knows what’s going on?” Debbie also learned to sew shearing moccasins which were one of the items they made in-house. As demand for their products grew, they took on their first employee, Lyn Quill, who is now a 38-year veteran at the shop. After Debbie finished her early schooling at St Joseph’s Convent in Northam, she attended Northam Senior High School. She was a champion swimmer who held junior State titles and her coach, Peter Vincent, thought she was an Olympic prospect. Debbie worked at John Frost’s Chemist in Northam until 1973, then at another pharmacy until Noel was transferred to Geraldton traffic division, where she worked at the new Boans Myer in the cosmetics department. They returned to Perth in 1978 when their first child, Tyson, was born, followed by Ryan in 1981, Clint in 1983 and Amber in 1986. Debbie also started a small skin-care business called Metrin where she purchased products from Canada. She ran this business for 40 years, handing it over to her daughter three years ago. Debbie was always a good listener and adviser, her interest in people and their lives came naturally. She died suddenly and peacefully in her sleep.