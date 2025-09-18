Dumbleyung’s Justin Haydock joins a list of names of industry stalwarts who exemplify the best of the best within the wool broking profession after he was recognised as the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia’s wool broker of the year. The award acknowledged excellence in client servicing, auctioneering and/or innovation by a wool broker staff member who has been in the wool broking industry for 10 years or less and who is working for a NCWSBA member. Mr Haydock, a broker at Westcoast Wool based in Perth, was one of three finalists of the prestigious award who were given the daunting task of presenting in front of judges and the NCWSBA board. The other two candidates included South Australia’s Jared Phillips from AWN and Victoria’s Nicole Davies from Nutrien Ag Solutions. In what Mr Haydock said was a “complete surprise”, he was named the national wool broker of the year at the industry dinner hosted by NCWSBA following the presentations on September 11. “It’s an honour to have received the award,” he said. “A lot of people who’ve won it before have sort of gone on to some pretty good things, so to be up there with them, it’s a great feeling.” As part of the award, Mr Haydock will have the privilege of attending the 95th IWTO Congress in Dalang, China, in 2026 where he will be exposed to the wider wool industry, as well as the international trading rules system for wool. Mr Haydock began his wool broking journey at WCW almost 10 years ago as a junior private buyer, setting his sights on scaling the professional ladder. Before that, the former WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin student worked as an auctioneer across Melbourne and Sydney but his passion for the industry really began when he was working in Katanning as a trainee, drafting and penning sheep. “It was there I really got a taste for the industry and I’ve worked my way up a little bit at a time since,” he said. Mr Haydock is currently a partner at WCW and splits his time between wool broking, auctioneering and managing the organisation’s integrity scheme, Responsible Wool Standard. WA industry would also recognise him from his insightful weekly market updates on wool prices. Mr Haydock said he credited his steady growth in the industry to setting short and long-term goals. “I’ve always been a goal setter . . . I’ve always got to have something to work towards,” he said. “So I’ve been pretty ambitious, and that’s how I’ve done most of my working life so far.” Mr Haydock said he has every intention of remaining in the industry long term. “This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I’m dead set on the industry. I love the industry, and just want to be a part of it.” AWN wool and livestock State manager Greg Tilbrook was the last West Australian to win the award in 2013 when he was a wool technician for Primaries of WA.