WA wool industry experts do not anticipate a decline in demand for Australian wool, despite growing discourse the nation’s global reputation is tanking after Chinese industry representatives listed Australia as their third-prefered wool source. Arguments have been made that Australian wool was falling out of favour with China after National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia executive director Robert Herrmann warned in late July that China was sourcing wool from South Africa in the first instance, followed by New Zealand, and then Australia. While local experts agreed there was rising demand for non-mulesed and sustainability-accredited wool, which SA and NZ could provide, Australia was best positioned to supply the quantity China required to “keep their machines turning”. Westcoast Wool and Livestock export manager William Davidson said Australian wool would always be in high demand given SA and NZ did not have enough supply to meet China’s requirements. “At the end of the day, China need that volume, and Australia is the only one that can supply it,” he said. “They have to come to Australia anyway. . . they just can’t ignore Australia. There’s no way. “You’ve got five very large mills in China — first stage processes — who are buying every week out of Australia, whether it’s RWS or not, mulesed or non-mulesed, and they have to buy it to keep their machines turning.” When asked if China’s preferences would become an issue in the future if action was not taken, Mr Davidson said it would only be an issue if SA and NZ flock numbers increased significantly — which was not likely. “All flock numbers are reducing in every country,” he said. The New Zealand sheep flock has been falling consistently for decades, with numbers falling from 39.3 million in 2003 to a record low of 24.4 million in 2023. While in SA, sheep flock has also continued to fall with the current size at 21 million in February 2025. Australia’s flock remains much larger, with an estimated 78.75 million sheep in 2023. Mr Davidson conceded RWS certified wool tops was the preference for many spinners and weavers however, SA and NZ would not be able to provide the quantity required — leading buyers back to Australia. He said this meant there was an opportunity for Australia growers to make the most the clear premiums however, China’s preferences did not need to force hands. “Don’t get me wrong, there is definitely a demand for RW certified fabrics,” he said. “There’s a consumption there, or consumer demand for it, but at the end of the day, people will still buy a sweater non RWS certified.” Mr Davidson was optimistic about the future of the Australian wool industry, particularly in WA. “For growers that are wondering whether they should stay in production or not: prices are going to increase,” he said. “I don’t know when but they’re going to increase substantially because there’s going to be a lack of production and once demand increases and consumption increases in China — which it will — economies will turn around. “There will be a hell of a rally.”