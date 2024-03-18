The first WA-made modular sheep delivery units, blueprinted by Australian Wool Innovation, were demonstrated at Boyup Brook with rave reviews by some of WA’s top gun shearers. Australian Wool Innovation general manager of woolgrower services Stephen Feighan said the units provided a system that delivered sheep directly to the shearer, saving time and energy that shearers spent on the catch and drag. “It also minimises the chance of injury to the shearer from the dragging and twisting movements,” he said. Two units were joined together to make a multi-stand shearing platform for a test-run at the Australian Wool Innovation Shearer and Wool Handling Training school on March 16 at Rhodes Pastoral. Quindanning-based Crackers Contracting co-principal Mark Buscumb, who was excited to shear the first sheep on the modular’s steel stand, said he could easily shear his quota of up to 220 sheep per day “with less wear on the body”. The modular units were manufactured by Darkan-based RW Engineering Arthur Brown working off AWI’s blueprints with a few tweaks for improved efficiency and reduced material inputs. Mr Brown said his shortened modular version would make it easier for a roustabout to collect fleeces between each stand. “Theoretically, the shearers will be able to finish their quota quicker and much easier, not having to drag sheep as far,” he said. WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said shearers would feel much better at the end of a day’s work with less stress on their bodies. “These portable units would be an ideal option for wool growers to consider as an alternative to building a new wool shed,” he said. AWI WA-based director Neil Jackson said the modular units gave growers another option and provided more flexibility for their shearing requirements. “Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright and his team should be congratulated for hosting the demo event,” he said. Mr Wright said the modular shearing units would improve the shearing industry standard. “I am very confident about the wool industry — Merino wool is a very natural and sustainable fibre source, we are a bit worried about critical mass — but it (wool) will have its day,” he said. AWI’s investment of $90,000, with funding help from the WA Government’s Round 5 Regional Economic Development Grant ($45,000), has made possible for the modular units to be made in WA. It is also working with five other engineering companies across the country to make units commercially available to growers. These companies also manufacture an ‘automatic module’ which contains a pneumatically powered delivery section that, at the press of a button, moves out from the race and tilts the sheep into a position suitable for the shearer to then retrieve the animal easily.