A new ambassador program for the WA wool industry is set to be launched at the Perth Royal Show, with three inspiring leaders set to be announced.

The inaugural WA Wool Harvesting Ambassadors program is modelled after similar programs in the eastern states, although WA’s ambassadors would focus more on attracting new young quality entrants to the industry and raising the standards of the workforce.

WA WoolTag chair and Eneabba sheep producer Chris Patmore said the ambassadors set to be announced on Saturday, September 23, during the shearing portion of the show were aged 18-25.

A total of eleven shearers and wool handlers were nominated across the industry by trainers and shearing contractors and three have been selected by a specifically formed WA WoolTAG sub-committee.

Mr Patmore said upon announcement the ambassadors would be provided with clothing from Heiniger and during the next 12 months would receive personal mentoring from AWI trainers, as well as media and presentation training and ongoing support.

They will also receive a trip to New Zealand from AWI to compete at the Golden Shears and attend the pre shears course, with flights and accommodation included.

“The role of our wool harvesting ambassadors is to attend high schools, agricultural colleges and training schools to speak to students, demonstrate their skills and share their story and work experiences,” Mr Patmore said.

“They will speak to the media, be filmed and photographed for stories as required and participate in social media campaigns and be involved in promotional activities and videos.”

The ambassadors would be expected to attend industry events and compete in a minimum of three Sportshear competitions in WA.

Mr Patmore said the program would run each year and the criteria for future selection was specific.

“They must be currently working in wool harvesting in WA and be an Australian citizen,” he said.

“They would have to demonstrate presentation and conduct in shed and out of hours, be a team player and possess leadership qualities, show outstanding talent in their field, potential to excel and willingness to learn and better themselves.”

The program is partnered and sponsored by WA WoolTAG, WA Shearing Industry Association, Australian Wool Innovation, Heiniger and West Coast Wools.