The WA Shearing Industry Association kicked off the new year with a general meeting that included the launch of Beyond the Shed. The full day gathering of 60 shearing contractors and industry representatives took place at Belmont’s Ingot Hotel on January 17, where an agenda of 13 presentations brought relevant discussions. WASIA president Darren Spencer said the topics were important and impactful to drive the industry forward while supporting rural communities. He was pleased with the launch of new programs, including Beyond the Shed designed to assist in the transition of the industry through the end of the live sheep export industry by sea. Mr Spencer said Future Flock, to be launched later this year, would bring the sheepmeat and wool sectors together to develop and deliver a shared strategy. He said there was great crowd participation to iron out some of the industry issues. Mental health was also a feature of the day, with sHedway founder Carol Mudford adamant in securing a strong team of representatives in WA to assist in the development of assistance to the rural community as they grabble with their wellbeing when times get tough.