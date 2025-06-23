WA shearing contractors, shearers and industry representatives gathered to share insight into the industry at the WA Shearing Industry Association annual general meeting. A record crowd of 70 people flocked to the Perth event on June 21 in an exemplary example of how the Merino industry remains so intricately woven into the fabric of WA agriculture and its supporting communities. The opening panel of guest speakers presented ‘The value of the Merino’, with SMBAWA president Grantly Mullan and Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright talking about their passion for the industry. AWI director and Kojonup woolgrower Neil Jackson said “we all need to stay in wool” to hold back “fast fashion” (synthetic fibres). Sheep Producers Australia chair and Woodanilling producer Bindi Murray said the meat value of Merino presented a “strong future” with the breed’s genetic ability to lay down intramuscular fat (marbling) for high eating quality. WA WoolTag chair Chris Patmore said WA’s breeding ewe had stabilised to about 8.5 to 9 million since the Federal Labor Government set a policy agenda to end the live export sheep trade by 2028. The Livestock Collective director and panel commentator Holly Ludeman said the speakers were “inspiring” and devoted to the industry. WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said he was charmed when former MLA Parliamentarian and keynote speaker Mia Davies said WASIA had a remarkable knack to bring industry together to work out the issues. “The record attendance was rewarding this year; the industry draws strength with this support,” Mr Spencer said.