WA shearing contractors have passed a vote of no confidence in the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by 2028, claiming it will devastate their industry and the rural communities it supports. Federal Labor’s policy was a hot topic at the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting on June 22. Speaking at the event, Liberal Senator Slade Brockman slammed preference deals made in the Eastern States that threatened the livelihoods of WA rural businesses and communities. “I care deeply about the sheep industry, as does my colleague Rick Wilson who has the big seat of O’Connor in the Wheatbelt, that produces 80 per cent of the sheep that go to export,” Senator Brockman said. “One of the most important messages has come from (WASIA president) Darren Spencer, who said: ‘I fear for our local communities’.” Senator Brockman was referring to Mr Spencer’s opening statement at a parliamentary inquiry into legislation to end the trade, held at Muresk Institute on June 14. Mr Spencer, a Lake Grace-based shearing contractor, told the inquiry he employed 30 staff in a town of 500 people, where “most” of his $2 million payroll was spent. “I spend over $100,000 a year in the local IGA,” he added. “I spend $50,000 on fuel for my five buses and cars that transport the teams each day to and from the farms. “These 30 staff spend their money in Lake Grace…live in the town, have families who also work in the area, children who go to the local school, who play for the local footy club. They volunteer and contribute to the community. “I am the largest employer in Lake Grace and this is common in many small towns throughout WA.” Senator Brockman said Mr Spencer’s story echoed that of many sheep farmers and truckies in regional WA. He said the export industry was well-regulated with the highest animal welfare standards in the world. “We’ve won all the arguments; we have lower mortality rates on the boats then we do in the paddock,” he said. “We’ve won the debate on the social impacts — we know this is going to hurt our regional community as well as the flow on effect across Australia. “This has always been about politics in the Eastern States — it’s always been about a handful of preferences from the radical left parties like the Animal Justice Party and the Greens who hold inner-city seats in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. “The Labor Party doesn’t give a damn about the sheep industry or about animal welfare on board those ships; what they care about is those inner-city seats in the Eastern States.” Senator Brockman said there was plenty of goodwill towards farmers in metropolitan Perth, which could “translate into political action” that would “change the political dynamics” of the live export debate. He called Labor’s $107 million transition package for the sheep industry “an insult”, saying it was worth far more. “I suspect a realistic figure is in the billions of dollars and we also need to see what this does to our wool industry and sheep processors,” Senator Brockman said. “There is a long way to go in this fight… but the best way to save this industry is to make sure we drift Labor out of the next election.” In his submission to the inquiry, Mr Spencer said WA’s sheep flock was already shrinking due to a “loss of confidence in Government decision making”, citing forecasts it would fall to 9 million head next year and just 7 million in 2026. “This is a slow death of regional communities that are already fighting without our government contributing with bad policy,” he said. The Livestock Collective director and Keep the Sheep campaigner Steven Bolt said Mr Spencer’s statement received a standing ovation. Mr Bolt said the campaign was being run by Farming Families and Communities WA, a grassroots company founded to push back against unworkable and unwanted government policies. “It was established out of enormous frustration that the Federal Labor Government isn’t listening to regional voices, and we want to send a message that we won’t stop until Labor scraps their policy to phase out live sheep exports by sea,” he said. “We are going to see a real significant reduction in lambs on the ground year-on-year — the WA sheep flock is less than 10m, we’ve never been at this low level before since the flock was being built. “We’ve gone below critical mass — it will be as low as 40 per cent less.” Mr Bolt said the campaign aimed to raise $1.5m but would need serious support to achieve the goal. “We need volunteers because it’s going to take an army to get the job done — a fighting farmy army,” he said. Other topics at the meeting included an update on WA WoolTag, including an awareness campaign on harassment issues in the wool shed workplace. WA Wool Harvesting Ambassador Program co-ordinator Sarah Buscumb said nominations for the next round of ambassadors to represent WA were open for shearers and woolhandlers aged 18 to 28. Successful applicants will be announced at the Perth Royal Show. Mr Spencer capped the meeting with a motion that WASIA no longer had confidence in the Albanese Government to act in the interest of WA’s shearing industry association. Another motion was passed that stated WASIA believed Labor’s Cabinet and Caucus had made the decision to ban live exports without considering current scientific and industry data presented in the consultation process, to the detriment of all sectors of agriculture.