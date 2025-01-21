Key players in WA’s tight-knight shearing industry say they will remember Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the leader who “broke the back” of the nation’s wool industry. Discontent with the Federal Labor Government and its decision to ban live sheep exports was a central topic among the 55 guests who turned out to the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting in Perth on January 18. The meeting was well attended by shearing contractors, shearers, wool handlers, trainers and industry representatives, including Australian Wool Exchange chief executive Mark Grave and Australian Wool Industry WA director Neil Jackson. WASIA president Darren Spencer, a shearing contractor from Lake Grace, heralded the grassroots Keep the Sheep Campaign — which opposes the planned live export ban — as a way for farmers to “have a voice”. “The past six months have put a lot of emphasis on the Keep the Sheep campaign, including (a visit to) Canberra in July,” Mr Spencer said. “Senator Lidia Thorpe gave us a fair hearing, supporting the vote to reverse the Albanese Government’s policy to ban live sheep exports, but we lost by two votes. “At least we got in front of the Prime Minister, where I said to him, “no one worse off, and no one left behind” (and asked him), what are you doing for the shearing industry and what are we going to transition to?” Mr Spencer said there was plenty of support for the live export industry, with thousands turning out to a rally against the proposed ban at Parliament House in September and more than $38,000 raised at Elders’ Frock the Flock Ball in Kendenup in October. Mr Spencer also attended a wool representative meeting in Bibra Lake in November. “It revealed how much damage the Albanese Government’s ban policy has done,” he said. “An action plan was proposed to encourage wool brokers to donate a bale of wool with the proceeds going to Keep the Sheep. “Albanese has been worried about leaving a legacy throughout the term of his Government, but he need not worry too much because he will always be remembered as breaking the back of the wool industry in WA.” Mr Spencer said WASIA would continue to source funding for wool harvesting training in WA, which he claimed was the only State that did not receive State Government funding for the cause. WASIA executive officer Valerie Pretzel introduced a group of AWI wool harvesting trainers, who were on hand for anyone to speak to throughout the day. Trainer Kevin Gellatly said communication was vital for novice and in-shed training and that most woolgrowers were receptive to introducing new people to the industry to secure a future workforce. Trainer Rob Carter introduced the 2024-25 WA wool harvesting ambassadors including shearer Tristan White, wool handler Makalia Reihana. “They were selected to represent the WA shearing industry,” Mr Carter said.