The WA Shearing Industry Association will hold its annual general meeting on Saturday, January 18, at the Ingot Hotel in Belmont, starting at 9.30am. WASIA president Darren Spencer will open the meeting with his report before Australian Wool Innovation WA director Neil Jackson makes an address — the first since Australian woolgrowers voted to retain the 1.5 per cent wool levy through their WoolPoll vote. The meeting will also include an update on in-shed wool harvesting training from WA Wool Tag chairman Chris Patmore. Mr Patmore will also introduce the three 2024-25 Wool Harvesting ambassadors: Mikayla Reihana, Blake McFarlane and Tristan White. At noon, Australian Wool Exchange chief executive Mark Grave will talk about his 45 years in the industry. Mr Grave is earmarked to retire when his replacement is announced this year. The half-day meeting will also include WASIA member discussions, general business and motions. The meeting will close after lunch about 1pm. To find out more or to RSVP, contact WASIA executive officer Valerie Pretzel at 0412 227 252 or admin@wasia.com.au.