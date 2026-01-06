Western Australia’s wool production has plummeted nearly 25 per cent during the past three years, mirroring national trends that show Australia is on track to shear its smallest sheep flock in more than 120 years. New figures from the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee predict national sheep numbers will fall below 60 million, down 10 per cent from last season, in 2025-26 — despite a significant increase in price. Correspondingly, national wool production is expected to slide to less than 245mkg greasy wool in 2025-26. The results are in contrast to the latest national Sheep Producer Intentions Survey, which in October indicated a sharp rise in producer sentiment compared with three months prior, with twice as many producers reporting a positive rather than negative outlook. Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee chair Stephen Hill said while woolgrower sentiment had improved, seasonal conditions continued to bite in some key wool producing regions, particularly in southern New South Wales and Victoria. “Wool prices are currently 40 per cent higher than last season and sheep meat prices remain high, which has improved producer sentiment regarding wool production,” he said. “However, sheep numbers remain at historically low levels and are likely to take 18-24 months to increase due to low numbers of breeding ewes and continued strong demand for mutton and lamb. “The high cost of replacement breeding ewes and concerns regarding stock water availability over summer . . . are expected to temper any short-term recovery in sheep numbers.” The report showed WA’s wool output would continue to decline in 2025-26, driven by seasonal challenges, a declining sheep flock, and market pressures being felt by farmers across the country. In 2023-24, the State’s farmers produced 55mkg greasy wool, which dropped to 44.9mkg in 2024-25 — a sharp 18.4 per cent year-on-year fall, among the largest reductions across the states. The third forecast for 2025-26 projects further declines to 41.5mkg, down 7.6 per cent from the previous year. It was a topsy-turvy year for Australian woolgrowers in 2024-25, with prices steady early in the year as cautious buyers kept stocks low, before climbing sharply from mid-year on the back of a shrinking Australian wool clip and fewer Merino sheep. After a brief correction in October, prices rebounded through November and December, ending the year firm as strong demand outweighed increased supply. Declining wool production, global uncertainty, and tariffs have been the major influences on the wool market this calendar year, with farmers also bracing for the Albanese Government’s legislated ban on live sheep exports in May 2028. The reduction in wool comes as the nation’s sheep flock continues to plummet to historic lows, with the latest industry estimates at about 74.2 million head — about 8-9 million of which are in WA — on the back of poor seasonal conditions and elevated turnoff. Nationally, the average cut per head is forecast to be 4.31mkg greasy (down 3.1 per cent year-on-year). The latest Australian Wool Testing Authority key test data showed no change in mean fibre diameter or vegetable matter, a 0.1mm increase in staple length, 1.2 N/ktex reduction in staple strength, and a 0.6 per cent reduction in yield. The report was compiled by the national committee, drawing on advice from the six State committees, which include growers, brokers, private treaty merchants, sheep pregnancy scanners, and representatives from State departments of agriculture and the Australian Wool Testing Authority. Additional data and input were provided by the Australian Wool Exchange, wool exporters, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, and Meat and Livestock Australia, with the groups expected to meet again in April.