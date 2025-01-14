The first WA open cry wool sales for this year after a three-week recess began on Tuesday, with about 8900 bales offered in a two-day sale ending on Wednesday. The Australian wool market closed out the 2024 calendar year on a positive note, recording an overall increase in the final selling series of the year. In the last sale of 2024, the benchmark Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator added 9 cents on the first selling day (December 17) before rising by 5 cents on the second day, pushing its run of single-digit movements to 22 selling days. The EMI gained 14 cents for the week; this was the largest weekly rise in the EMI since Week 15 (October 10). Last year there were exactly 100 selling days for the year, the smallest number of selling days for a calendar year since 2020. AWEX senior market analyst Lionel Plunkett said there were 44 days when the EMI recorded a rise. On four occasions it was unchanged and it dropped 52 times. Mr Plunkett said the longest upward run was six selling days, and the longest run of negative selling days was nine. Last year a total of 1.72 million bales were offered through auction, the lowest amount since 2020 when there were 1.46 million bales offered for the calendar year.