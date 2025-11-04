WA woolgrowers lean towards broader wool

WA wool sector is seeing a notable shift towards broader Merino fleece, as stronger prices and improved seasonal conditions encourage growers to release stock and bring forward shearing. Recent data from the Australian Wool Testing Authority shows national core test volumes rose 5.5 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, ending a three-month slide that had seen volumes down 18 per cent year-on-year. Much of the increase is attributed to growers selling stored wool after a 33 per cent jump in prices — around 512¢ clean — between mid-2025 and October 1. WA’s clip is leading the shift toward broader wools, with the State’s average Merino fibre diameter reaching its highest level in two years in October, reflecting a rare surge in 20 and 21 micron volumes. Brokers note that while finer wools remained in demand, the market was seeing unprecedented attention on broader types as growers respond to both price signals and favourable seasonal conditions. Mecardo analyst Andrew Woods said there had been “big falls” in the amount of wool tested on the “finer edge” in WA, with an increase in 20-21 micron volumes — a “rare occurrence” in recent years. “Despite this fall in western fine wool production, 16.5–17.5 MPGs have been quoted regularly in Fremantle in recent months,” he said, adding that this showed demand for quality fleece remained robust across the spectrum. By contrast, the Eastern States continue to produce finer wool, with sub-17-micron volumes up, while 19-micron and crossbred categories remain under pressure due to ongoing dry conditions in Victoria, southern NSW and South Australia. Mr Woods said AWTA’s longer-term data underscored the challenges the industry faced, with total wool volumes below historical averages on the back of prolonged low rainfall and declining flock numbers across major producing regions. He said the October rise in volumes could potentially be attributed to a temporary release of stored stock as prices rose and then levelled out, rather than a sustained increase in production. Mr Woods said market analysts would be closely monitoring November and December test results to see if the broad wool trend in WA was a temporary spike or signalled a longer-term structural shift in the State’s Merino clip.