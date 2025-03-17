Boyup Brook top gun shearer Luke Harding took out the open clean shearing competition at Wagin Woolorama, his fifth title at the iconic sheep and wool show. The overall shearing and wool handling competition, conducted by the WA Competitive Shearing Association and hosted by the Woolorama team and local volunteers on March 8, brought more than 90 competitors. Woolorama clean shear and wool handling head steward Shane Dawson said the event ran smoothly with more than 400 Merino sheep trucked for the competition. “I would like to thank the shed hand staff who are all volunteers and are wonderful at their jobs of moving sheep around and pressing the fleeces in the bails. Without them, we wouldn’t have a show,” he said. Competition classes included novice, intermediate, senior and open with each competitor judged on the quality of their skills in either shearing or wool handling. Harding set his sights high in the open shearing final against five highly respected and experienced shearers. Taking the win by a 4.7-point margin, he credited the runner-up Damien Boyle, who was with him all the way. “I love competition, it is my only hobby — I am passionate about it, I was a bit underdone coming into it, but I had a strong shear,” Harding said. “I am also very passionate about the wool industry, I farm Merino sheep at home, and respect Merino wool — it’s a natural fibre that has everything going for it.” After shearing 10 sheep in a time of 16 minutes and 45 seconds, Harding said it was good to finish strongly. “The wool came off well. The sheep were in good condition, my weakness was my fitness,” he said. “My win was bittersweet from what is going on in the wool industry (low confidence levels with woolgrowers). The more support the industry has the better it is. “Little things like this victory go towards promoting the industry.” Harding said the next competition would be at the Williams Gateway Expo on April 12 — the last event of the 2024-25 competitive circuit. Shearing and wool handling announcer Don Boyle said it was a wonderful day of competition at Woolorama with a big crowd, and weather conditions were good, and the wool was coming off really well. He said the open shearing finale was very even, not much in it between the big guns. His son, Damien Boyle, one of WA’s most successful clean shearers, was on the boards in the open final. “I made a mistake today, just a small nick to a sheep’s leg, but other than that it was an awesome competition,” Damien said. Damien, who won the 2024 Perth Royal Show open clean shear title, had been going blow for blow against Harding throughout the circuit season making for great interest from avid spectators and competitive shearing media attention. In the open wool handling competition, York competitor Janelle Hauti took out the title winning by a margin of 3.7 points to the runner-up, Kelly Moir. Other winners included Yealering-based contract shearer Tristan White, who won the intermediate shearing title. Tristan was named one of WA’s 2024-25 wool harvesting ambassadors at the 2024 Perth Royal Show. He said it was a “privilege” to be an ambassador and enjoyed the “learning curve” of his representative role. “I’ve learned quite a lot about myself in the process,” Tristan said. Tristan proved he was totally dedicated to the industry at Woolorama, shearing six sheep in a time of 15 minutes with the least amount of penalty points. The novice competitors also proved their skills with WA College of Agriculture — Denmark student Matilda King, 17, taking a win in the novice wool competition and Quairading-based Zarah Squires, 18, securing a win in the novice shearing final.