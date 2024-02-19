If nothing else, Woolorama visitors should walk away with pride knowing the world’s best fibre is grown by Australian woolgrowers. From a get up and close look at the Merino sheep exhibits, including a chat with a friendly breeder, to the touchy feel and smell at the fleece show, the Woolorama fashion parade promises the wow factor for this wonderful home-grown fibre. Fashion head steward Zali Spencer said she had designed this year’s parades with a spotlight on natural fibres — true blue “Aussie wool”. “My grandparents had a farming background and I love working with producers and showing them the possibilities of what they can do with their wool — we are striving to have six labels this year,” she said. Featured in this year’s Woolorama collection will be the designs of Wild Woolery label owners Jen Abel and Maree O’Connell, who spin, die, knit, and weave natural fibre into their hand-made garments that have been pursued by customers from around the world. They have made jumpers for farmers using the fleece shorn from their own sheep. “We are so proud to announce that we are officially in this year’s fashion show at Woolorama,” Ms O’Connell said. “Been a hectic year of planning and execution — now it’s nearly show time. “All our garments are handmade from as much local fibre as possible.” She said visitors to the Wool Pavilion could watch a demonstration of spinning as the raw fibre turns into yarn. “When you wear wool, it can be something quite spectacular that lasts for years,” Ms O’Connell said. At their Arthur River craft gallery, the two women make products for the Williams Woolshed, which has been a major woollen apparel retailer for the town. It’s these types of crafts people who fall in love with wool and its plethora of inherent benefits — natural, renewable, biodegradable, breathable, fire and wrinkle-resistant. “Woolorama brings those amazing elements to the fore and provides a place to learn from the men and woman who produce the remarkable fibre,” Ms Spencer said. The Woolmark Company global editor Lisa Griplas said Australian farmers worked tirelessly to conserve the pastures on which their Merino sheep graze, protecting and preserving the natural resources for future generations while maintaining the efficiency of their land. “Ethical and environmentally sensitive farming can be as important for today’s discerning customer as the quality of the clothing itself,” she said. “Merino wool is the fibre that inspires the world’s leading fashion designers and labels, as well as the most promising emerging design talents. “Merino wool is the ultimate ingredient in luxury apparel.” Ms Griplas said when Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel shocked the fashion industry in 1916 by turning jersey —at the time commonly used for men’s underwear — into chic women’s dresses, she not only revolutionised the use of traditional wool fabric, but also paved the way in which women dressed. “Coco transformed the humble fibre into a fashion staple — women across the world began dressing in wool,” she said. Ms Spencer said woollen garments would be featured in four parades on both days on the Woolorama catwalk located in the Wool Pavilion. “The fashion labels include a variety from the Williams Woolshed, and WA-based Scanlan Collective will bring its Swooly label, with 10 local models parading the designs,” she said.