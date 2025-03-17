Woollen fashion brand Swoolly by Scanlan dressed the fashion parade models with the glamour of natural fibre at Wagin Woolorama. Fashion head steward Zalie Spencer said many of the 10 models were working in the natural fibre industry. “This year, the models presented some really fantastic designs from several fashion suppliers,” she said. “The first day (March 7) was just a bit warm but day two filled every seat at the fashion parade. “The models strolled down to the Merino section in their Swoolly by Scanlan designs to have a photo with the supreme exhibit.” Ms Spencer said she was hoping for stability in the Merino wool industry and was looking forward to positive outcomes. Taking inspiration from this year’s fashion designs, Ms Spencer aligns with those working quietly in the industry to “keep this beautiful fibre in our lives for generations to come”. The Scanlan family, who presented their Swoolly designs at Woolorama, have a dedication to woolgrowers that work tirelessly to care for their farms and their sheep, carefully managing their lands to meet the needs of the present and future generations. The Scanlans take great pride in doing their part by creating a retail market for WA wool, making woollen garments that are timeless, trans-seasonal and of impeccable quality. They are working hard to encapsulate functional, long-lasting garments that reflect the Australian lifestyle and are based in O’Connor.