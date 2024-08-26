The Western Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee’s second forecast of shorn wool production for 2024-25 is 44.7 Mkg greasy, down 18.8 per cent on 2023-24. This was tabled in the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee’s national report for the estimate of Australian wool production released on August 16. The report found that shorn sheep numbers nationally were comparable to the 2022-23 season at 71.6 million head, up 0.1 per cent, However, the relatively poor seasonal conditions in 2023-24 reduced average cut per head to 4.44kg greasy, down 3.3 per cent nationally. WA’s production of 55mkg of greasy wool in 2023-24 was down 9.3 per cent from 12.5m sheep shorn, down 4.2 per cent. WA’s northern and eastern sheep production regions have had a better season than southern regions., where most of the State’s woolclip was grown. The southern regions received below average to lowest on record rainfall declines for the season, with producers feeding sheep through winter with feed and shearing costs front of mind. The poor season coupled with low sheepmeat and wool prices, processing capacity and the phase out of live exports have decreased sheep producer sentiment. WA’s Merino sheep numbers have been reduced, with interstate transfer of about 830,000 head of mainly breeding ewes many carrying six or more months of fleece. Reduced numbers of ewes were joined, with an increased proportion of Merino ewes mated to crossbred rams. The number of ewes scanned was significantly lower than 2022-23 with lower lambing percentages reported and fewer lambs marked. Increased use of shedding breeds in some regions with investment in feedlot infrastructure at the expense of wool handling facilities making a return to Merino production difficult — average cuts per head are expected to be lower. While the first quarter of the 2023-24 WA season was reasonable, conditions in key wool producing regions began to deteriorate from October. Average fibre diameter, staple length and staple strength are all expected to decrease. AWTA wool test data and AWEX auction data were inflated by producers opting to sell stored wool to generate cash flow to offset sheep feeding costs. — little stored wool remains on-farm or in brokers stores. The WA committee’s estimate of shorn wool production for 2023-24 is 55.0 Mkg greasy, down 9.3 per cent on 2022-23. Northern and eastern sheep production regions have recovered somewhat with good rains in June and July. However, the lack of rainfall and run-off into dams means stock water going into summer remains a keen concern. Finishing rain is required to top up on-farm stock water supplies, however the Bureau of Meteorology’s seasonal outlook remains poor for the major wool producing regions. Pasture remains a limiting factor in major wool producing regions. Ewes remaining on-farm will be shorn during 2024/25, with producers yet to make decisions regarding the number to be joined and the ram breed used. Abattoir capacity may see a reduction in crossbred rams mated to Merino ewes and an increase in Merino ram usage, but wool prices will be a deciding factor.