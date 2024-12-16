WA’s wool production forecast has been estimated to drop by a massive 10.3 million kilograms, or 18.8 per cent year-on-year, the largest drop nationally, in the latest report. The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee’s third forecast report of shorn wool production for the 2024-25 season, released on December 13, has revised down the national woolclip to 279.4mkg greasy — a 12 per cent decrease year-on-year. This forecast national fall from 318mkg in the 2023-24 season to 279mkg for 2024-25 — a 6mkg downward revision from the August forecast — points to a structural change in the wool industry. Committee chairman Stephen Hill said the drop in wool volume was because of declining numbers of sheep shorn, with the third forecast predicting a year-on-year fall of 8.4 million head of shorn sheep — an 11.7 per cent fall. The expected number of shorn sheep is expected to be 63.2 million head — the lowest since 1903 when the flock numbered 54 million. “Wool producers are making decisions regarding their enterprise mix due to commodity prices, input costs and other external factors, together with variable seasonal conditions,” Mr Hill said. “These decisions are pointing towards structural change in the wool industry evident in declining numbers of sheep shorn.” Mr Hill said sheep slaughter from July to September was up 28 per cent compared with the same time in 2023, and was 66 per cent above the five-year July to September average. “Average cut per head is forecast to be comparable with 2023-24, at 4.42kg greasy (down 0.5 per cent),” he said. “Australian Wool Testing Authority’s key test data for the 2024-25 season to the end of November show small year-on-year changes in mean fibre diameter (down 0.3 microns), staple length (up 0.5mm), staple strength (down 0.5N/ktex), yield (down one per cent) and vegetable matter (down 0.3 per cent).” The AWPFC’s report revealed all six wool-producing States would drop in year-on-year wool production. New South Wales was forecast to produce 110.5mkg greasy wool (down 7.5 per cent), Victoria 55.9mkg greasy (down 14.8 per cent), South Australia 50.3mkg greasy (down 13.3 per cent), and WA 44.7mkg greasy (down 18.8 per cent). Queensland and Tasmania were forecast to produce 9.7mkg and 8.3mkg greasy respectively (down 4 per cent and 10.8 per cent). AWTA wool test volume for the 2024-25 season to the end of November was down by 9.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. First-hand offered wool at auction during 2024-25 to the end of November was down by 17 per cent. To find out more, view wool.com/forecasts.