WA’s shorn wool production is forecast to fall by about 4 million kilograms to 56.7Mkg year-on-year in the 2023-24 season as the State’s sheep numbers are expected to decline due to less than favourable dry conditions. These were the findings from the Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee’s third forecast since July 1 — released on December 15 — with a national forecast production of 328Mkg greasy wool for 2023-24, up 4Mkg year-on-year. Committee chair Stephen Hill said the revised forecast reflected a bigger national number of sheep shorn with New South Wales forecast to shear 26.9 million head, up 3.9 per cent with that State experiencing favourable seasonal conditions in its southern region. He said the national number of sheep shorn was forecast to rise to 72.2 million head, up 1.0 per cent on 2022-23. “The number of sheep shorn is expected to increase in both South Australia and Tasmania but decrease in Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland,” Mr Hill said. “Seasonal conditions have been from average to dry across all key wool producing regions since the August forecast period. “Shearing is reported to be on time and even ahead of the normal schedule in many regions, compared to last season when shearing was delayed by up to three months due to wet weather.” Mr Hill said this was expected to reduce average cut per head to 4.54kg greasy, down 2.2 per cent compared to 2022-23. He said Australian Wool Testing Authority key test data showed no change in mean fibre diameter at 20.4 microns and a 1.7mm reduction in staple length to 88.8mm. “The earlier shearing combined with low sheepmeat and cattle prices have increased auction volumes, with Australian Wool Exchange’s first-hand offering up 8.9 per cent compared to last season and an increase in the volume of prem shorn wool, up 15 per cent,” Mr Hill said. “Producers in some regions are taking advantage of lower stock prices and purchasing good quality younger stock to replace their older age groups. “There is also some indication of a move away from composite sheep production to a first cross enterprise to improve the value of wool produced from sheepmeat focussed enterprises.” The full forecast report will be available on the Australian Wool Innovation website from December 22.