WA shearing contractors and industry representatives have gathered in Perth to discuss the many issues sweeping through the shearing sheds last year and share their insights into the way forward. The WA Shearing Industry Association general meeting was held on January 20 at the Ingot Hotel in Belmont where WASIA president Darren Spencer welcomed a crowd of 55 delegates. They were presented with industry updates by representatives from the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, WAFarmers and the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA. Post COVID-19 shearing training programs were also on the agenda with updates from the WA WoolTag Committee, Australian Wool Innovation and South Regional TAFE in Narrogin. A highlight of the day was the introduction of the inaugural wool harvesting ambassadors Ethan Gellatly and Ethan Harder. Also introduced was AWI director Neil Jackson and AWI industry relations officer Jodie King. Recently retired Narrogin-based shearing contractors Eddie and Louise McEllister were full of praise for the industry and Mukinbudin contractor Steve Paterson was celebrating his 50th year as a contractor.