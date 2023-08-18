WA woolgrowers will have to watch and wait to know if prices are going to rebound due to another non sale week scheduled in the west, following a 12 cent hit to the market to 1320c/kg in week seven of trading.

Prices dropped for the second consecutive week, undoing the good start to the season, with the Eastern Market Indicator down 13 cents to 1163c/kg — a drop of 13 per cent year on year from 1342c/kg.

The Western Wool Index closed at 1320c/kg last week, down from 1459c/kg a year ago, as the total turnover for the week reached $57.7 million.

The low market results season to date, has clipped a whopping $56 million off the total sales turnover, compared with the same time last season — down to $220m, compared with the $275m turnover made in the first seven weeks of last season.

Australian Wool Exchange senior market analyst Lionel Plunkett said 46,367 bales were offered in the sale which saw declines in all types of wool, with Merino fleeces taking the largest hits.

Mr Plunkett said “due to this being a quieter time of year for shearing in Western Australia, lack of quantity dictates that there is no need for a sale next week (Week 8) in Fremantle”.

Week eight has traditionally been a non sale week in the auction calendar, along with two weeks in June, while there are also scheduled recesses for three weeks mid year and Christmas, as well as one recess week at Easter.

WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said that shearing had been quiet the past few months but contractors were “gearing up” across the State.

“It has been a bit quiet and the weather has delayed some, but there will be a big rush on coming into late August and September,” Mr Spencer said.

He said May to July was typically a slower season for shearers, especially in the higher rainfall areas of the State.

Mr Plunkett said currency continued to play a large role in the wool market’s movements.

“Although the loss in the EMI was minimal (1.1 per cent in Australian dollar terms) a 1.11 cent drop in the dollar compared to the US, meant that when viewed in US dollar terms the EMI lost 21 cents, a 2.7 per cent fall,” Mr Plunkett said.

Episode 3 market analyst Mike Avery said in his “Herd Instinct” report on August 14, that most forecasters were predicting that “the general global economic conditions will continue to be the driver of the market with relief unlikely until sometime in 2024”.

“This would mean that the wool market will follow the pattern of the last two seasons, which saw prices not return to their opening levels until well into the New Year.”