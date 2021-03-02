Women in Wool set to convene on Friday

Four of the Australian wool industry’s brightest stars will headline an online Zoom forum this Friday as part of an early International Women’s Day celebration.

The second Women in Wool event will open up discussions about the industry, from farm to fashion.

Australian Wool Secretariat administration officer Melissa Mulley has spearheaded this year’s event after last year co-ordinating a lunch in Tottenham in Victoria.

“The event was such a success that we will be hosting it via ZOOM,” she said.

“We have invited women in the wool industry to join us as we hear from some amazing women in wool.”

Camera Icon Australian Wool Exchange chairwoman Robyn Clubb. Credit: Supplied

Last year’s event took place no March 14 and attracted 40 women to speak about their involvement with the wool industry.

One of the main speakers at this year’s event is Australian Wool Exchange chairwoman Robyn Clubb AM, who was named in the 2019 Australia Day Honours List.

She serves on several boards including Elders and Craig Mostyn Group.

Leroy Mac Designs owner Rebecca McErvale will also speak about her range of machine washable woollen clothing made using the McErvale family’s own fleece.

Leroy Mac Designs also helps woolgrowers process their own wool into designs.

“We are able to produce the exceptional feel of softness, comfort and quality that Leroy Mac Designs range of garments are known for,” Mrs McErvale said.

“We are one of only a few 100 per cent Australian owned businesses that produce quality wool products right here in country Victoria from wool off the farm.”

Tolarno station pastoralist Kate McBride will share her views on water management as the youngest board member to join the Western Local Land Services Board.

Ms McBride is currently completing a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Adelaide and a member of the newly-formed WoolPoll Panel 2021 committee.

Truth About Wool Campaign founder Chantel McAlister, who grew up in Brisbane, will speak about her advocacy in the wool industry.

She launched her campaign in 2015 to dispel any misconceptions about wool with her campaign thengrowing into a national tour.

She visited WA in 2017 to photograph woolsheds across the State, visiting 16 farms at Cranbrook, Northam, Mount Barker, Boyup Brook and Frankland River, among others.

Ms McAlister now has a platform ‘Learn with Chantel’ designed specifically for rural photographers to up-skill their photography.

Her own foray into the wool industry came after she fell in love with a shearer when she was 19 and moved to his family property at Meandarra.

Ms McAlister was a self-confessed “city girl” from Queensland but now has more than 10 years of wool classing under her belt.

To find out more, visit tinyurl.com/WOOL-IWD2021 or email womeninwool@woolindustries.org