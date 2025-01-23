The Australian wool market has made a “very strong” start to 2025 thanks to a weaker Australian dollar, with buyers stepping up to a relatively large catalogue. Around 42,500 bales were sold out of the 44,434 offered, with a pass-in rate of 4.3 per cent nationally. This was 9,700 bales more than the previous sale and 10,000 bale increase from the weekly average for the season to date. Opening bids were stronger across the range, with the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator recording a 34 cent rise on January 14, and holding a further two cent lift on the final day, closing at 1190 cents, according to the Australian Wool Exchange. This has placed the EMI at its highest since January 2024. Australian Wool Innovation market analyst Scott Carmody said the calendar year start was “vigorous”. “Currency conversion was the major factor at play with a near 2 per cent advantage to Australian dollar pricing compared to the foreign exchange (forex) levels available when sales closed in December,” he said. “Exporters had reported pre-sale of some steady, yet not game changing, new demand from overseas users. “A lot of this new business was likely somewhat speculative on the back of an Australian dollar that had fallen at some times to 3.5 per cent lower against the US dollar.”