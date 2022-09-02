Four of the wool industry’s biggest contributors have been bestowed with an Australian Wool Industry Medal for their exceptional and sustained value to the important trade.

Wool Industries Australia announced the recipients at the annual Wool Week gathering in Melbourne on August 25.

The four recipients were former Michell Wool manager Judy Turk, of South Australia, former Australian Wool Corporation general manager Barry White, of Victoria, Australian Wool Handlers wool exchange administrator — Southern Region Adrian Hook, of Victoria, and sheep industry advisor Allan Casey, of NSW.

Now in its sixth year, the medal recognises men and women who have made an big contribution to industry.

There were no award recipients from WA this year, after Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson last year was awarded the Australian Wool Industry Medal for his 40 years in the WA industry.

WA-based Australian Wool Innovation shearing trainer Kevin Gellatly won the medal in 2020.

Wool Industries Australia chairman David Michell congratulated the four medal recipients and thanked them for their work.

“It is very timely that we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of outstanding people to this iconic Australian industry,” he said.

“It has been a tough two years for all.

“The industry has faced many difficult times over the past three decades.

“The contributions people like our recipients have made has ensured that many in the industry can enjoy and prosper in the future.”