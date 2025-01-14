Australia’s dwindling wool processing industry has taken another hit with Victoria Wool Processors in Melbourne closing down as profits and the number of farmers producing wool continues to decline. A total 21 people are believed to have lost their jobs after the facility closed this month, with Victoria Wool Processors general manager David Ritchie attributing the move to overcapacity and declining profits across the sector. The company had operated since 1990 and processed 30,000 tonnes of greasy wool per day for international clients after being founded by Jim Kim in 1984. The company will continue to trade Australian wool. It leaves just two facilities — the EP Robinson plant in Geelong and the Michell Wool operation in Adelaide — able to undertake early stage processing of wool in Australia. The news comes just weeks after new modelling showed the nation’s clip is about to fall to its lowest level in more than 100 years, and amid a push from Wool Producers Australia to boost domestic processing. A “wide ranging” feasibility study spearheaded by WPA and funded by a $662,000 Federal Government grant found it would cost $1.1 billion to set up early stage wool processing in Australia, including the construction of six to 14 plants. It would also create 600 jobs. Just 5 per cent of the nation’s clip is processed in Australia, with more than 90 per cent of it sent to China to be scoured or cleaned. It is then sent back to Australia for further processing and then sent on to other international markets to be made into fabric or clothing. The Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee has forecast a 12 per cent drop in wool production for the 2024-25 financial year to less than 280 million kilograms. WA is expected to be hardest hit, with the number of sheep shorn and volume of wool produced in WA set to fall by 18.8 per cent. Some farmers say the Albanese Government’s plan to phase out live sheep exports by 2028 is partially to blame.