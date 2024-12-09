Woolgrowers’ best course of action to fend off lower fibre prices is to improve farm productivity, according to Mecardo market analyst Andrew Woods.

In his commodity conversations podcast from December 3 on the topic of apparel fibres continuing to drift at low levels, Mr Woods said the wool price up and down cycle was in line with all other fibres.

“There are variations in the price cycles and trends between the different fibres, but they tend to be temporary rather than permanent,” he said.

“All apparel fibres including non-wool staple fibre (cotton, polyester, acrylic and viscose) in general are awaiting a pick-up in economic growth in the major economies, to help underpin a rising price cycle.”

Camera Icon Mecardo wool analyst Andrew Woods. Credit: Mecardo / Mecardo

Mr Woods said apparel fibre prices were subject to the same macroeconomic influences and were also connected by substitutability — “they tend to be strongly positively correlated”.

“What does vary are the relative prices, as supply and fashion change with time between fibres and grades of fibre,” he said.

“Lower supply has helped underpin much higher price ratios for broader Merino wool during the past three decades and looks set to continue pushing the trend price ratio for broad Merino to other fibres higher in the years to come.”

Mr Woods compared a price series for the average Merino micron fleece price, from 2005 onwards against the price for non-wool staple fibre, all in Australian dollar terms.

While the extent of the various price cycles varied, he said it was a disappointing 2007-2008 cycle (wool prices below 900 cents), followed by 2011 that was driven by an extraordinary cotton market, while Merino outperformed in 2017-2019.

“Merino and the non-wool staple fibre clearly follow similar trends and cycles, the most recent of which has been a period price drifting lower through 2023 and 2024,” he said.

“Comparing the year-on-year change in price teases out the similarity of movement between the two series.

“Both the non-wool staple fibre and Merino prices have bounced around since early 2024 but moved little.”

Mr Woods said Merino prices (except the sub-16 micron categories) had been stuck near the base of a price cycle along with apparel fibre prices generally.

“To use an ocean metaphor, the tide (being apparel fibre prices generally or demand) is out,” he said.

“In practical terms, this means that no amount of marketing is going to alter this fact for an apparel fibre such as Merino at present.

“On the other hand, improved on farm productivity could help soften the effects of low prices.”