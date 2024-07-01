Woollen fibre found safe for marine environments

New research has proved woollen fibre readily biodegrades in marine environments and does not contribute to microplastic pollution. The results of the research, funded by Australian Wool Innovation, was published recently in a peer-reviewed journal, adding scientific credibility to the fibre’s natural sustainability. The study of several different fibre types showed machine-washable wool fibres, as well as untreated wool fibres, readily biodegrade in the marine environment, unlike synthetic fibres. AWI program manager of fibre, advocacy and eco credentials Angus Ireland said the research also found no evidence that the Hercosett resin used as part of the machine-washable wool treatment formed any microplastic pollution. “The publishing of this research helps demonstrate the eco-credentials of wool in a world where there is increasing concern about the seemingly ubiquitous contamination of the environment by synthetic textiles,” he said. “The study adds to the growing body of scientific evidence that recommends an increased use of natural, non-synthetic materials, such as wool, in global textile markets.” The research, conducted by AgResearch, was published in an open access paper, titled Marine Biodegradation Behavior of Wool and Other Textile Fibers, in the international journal of environmental pollution water, air, and soil pollution. It was part of a larger body of work by AWI towards better accounting for the use phase in its Life Cycle Assessment program of apparel, such as that proposed in the European Union’s Product Environmental Footprint project. “Natural fibres such as wool readily biodegrade and consequently don’t amass in the environment,” Mr Ireland said. “This important difference between natural and synthetic fibres needs to be accounted for in the PEF methodology for it to be credible and scientifically defensible. “AWI’s research results are being used by the Make the Label Count campaign to urge the European Commission to create a level playing field by including microplastic emissions in its PEF methodology.” In addition to influencing regulatory authorities, AWI’s marketing arm The Woolmark Company continues to raise consumer awareness about the impact of microplastic pollution from textiles on the world’s marine ecosystems. AWI representatives did a two-day press trip to Marseille last year to highlight and explain microplastic pollution to a group of French influencers in the fashion industry. Free diving world champion Alice Modolo did a demonstration of the prevalence of plastic waste she encounters in the ocean. The influencers, who have more than four million followers on Instagram, also learnt how wool readily biodegrades in a marine environment and does not contribute to microplastic pollution. “The trip to Marseille was eye-opening and impactful,” Ms Modolo said. Influencer Azza Simene, who has 1.8 million followers, said surrounded by the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea, it was sobering to witness firsthand the severe microplastic pollution affecting such a stunning environment. The Woolmark Company also collaborated with Brut, a news outlet producing short videos popular with GenZ in France, to educate its viewers about microplastic pollution. The video received nearly one million views and strong engagement from the BRUT community.