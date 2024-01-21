Australian Wool Innovation has begun the process of forming an industry panel to conduct this year’s WoolPoll levy vote. Every three years woolgrowers decide the levy rate paid to fund AWI as the industry’s peak research, development and marketing body. The levy funds are the major source of funding for AWI. A levy rate of 1.5 per cent was in effect from July 1, 2019, to June 2022. Before this levy period, the rate held traditionally at 2 per cent, as recommended by the AWI board, but woolgrowers again voted for the lower 1.5 rate for the triennial period of 2022 to 2025. This year’s WoolPoll vote, most likely to take place mid-September to the end of October, will again have at least four levy options, including 0, 1, 1.5 and 2. The AWI board can add a fifth option. The WoolPoll panel will also have to meet the statutory obligations set out in the Wool Services Privatisation Regulations. The 10-member panel will oversee enhanced processes for the delivery of WoolPoll in a bid to encourage all eligible wool levy payers to have their say and vote. The WoolPoll Panel Selection Committee, comprising Woolgrower Industry Consultation Panel independent chairman Nick Turner, AWI director Neil Jackson and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry acting assistant secretary Paul Maisey, had the task of appointing industry representatives to the 2024 WoolPoll Panel in January. The panel members included Alexander Lewis, of Victoria, Marcus Sounness, of WA, Dr Luke Rapley, of Tasmania, Tom Moxham, of NSW, Chris Kemp, of NSW, Di Martin, of SA, Rich Keniry, of NSW, David Young, of NSW, Jo Harris, of DAFF, and AWI director Neil Jackson, of WA. Mr Jackson, who spoke at the January 20 WA Shearing Industry Association annual meeting, said woolgrowers must be prepared to back their own product marketing-wise. “We (AWI) need to spend a lot of money in promoting wool products.” he said. “Woolgrowers will need to work out an appropriate WoolPoll levy at this year’s vote.” The selection committee aimed to deliver a WoolPoll panel from the nominee pool that was reflective of the diversity of levy payers. Importance was placed on the nominee’s production experience and industry engagement, as well as ensuring representation across varying wool sectors, diverse production systems and different geographic areas. The selection panel expressed their gratitude for the quality of nominees and their applications, which were considered in detail. The WoolPoll Panel included a representative from the DAFF (non-voting member) and a representative from AWI (non-voting member). The 2024 WoolPoll Panel will have its first meeting on Friday, February 23, when it will elect the panel chair.