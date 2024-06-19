Early-stage wool processing of Australian wool in Vietnam is a step closer after a delegation from the South-East Asian country jetted down under to explore investment opportunities. The delegation included members of the Nam Dinh province People’s Committee and representatives of Cat Tuong Group, a Vietnamese real estate company tasked with developing the Aurora Industrial Park in Nam Dinh Province. Aurora Industrial Park rated favourably after being assessed as a potential site for early-stage processing of Australian wool in Vietnam as part of the two countries’ Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC). The visit culminated with a seminar held in Sydney on May 29, where investment opportunities in Nam Dinh province were outlined, and a memorandum of understanding was signed between WoolProducers Australia and Cat Tuong Group. The MOU established a commitment from Cat Tuong Group and WoolProducers Australia to collaborate on “matters of mutual interest”. Cat Tuong Group founder and chairman Tran Quoc Viet said he was thrilled to formalise the partnership. “With the experience of Cat Tuong Group and the preferential policies and support of Nam Dinh province, Aurora IP can meet the expectations of global investors, especially in capturing the shift in the Australian wool value chain,” Mr Tran said. WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said Vietnam has a worsted wool spinning capacity of about 20,000 metric tonnes, which is approximately 10 per cent of Australia’s annual wool production. “With Australia’s extensive wool production and Vietnam’s expanding wool spinning operation, we have a common interest in establishing direct trade of Australian wool to Vietnam,” Mr Harrison said. WoolProducers Australia has been collaborating with the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam’s AusHub project to explore opportunities for early-stage processing of Australian wool in Vietnam. Kelvin Le has been acting as the Australian wool industry representative in Vietnam since April last year, with the WoolProducers board approving funding for an extension of Mr Le’s contract last month. “We are delighted to have Kelvin working in the interests of Australian woolgrowers for another 12 months,” Mr Harrison said. “The signing of the MOU further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue to work in the interests of Australian wool growers and the growing Vietnamese textile sector.” After the seminar, Cat Tuong Group representatives travelled to Adelaide to visit the Michell Wool mill and the Thornby feedlot to observe shearing. “It was a pleasure to host the Cat Thong delegation in Australia and educate them about how we grow and export the best fibre in the world,” Mr Harrison said. “We look forward to continuing to pursue opportunities for Australian wool in Vietnam over the next 12 months.”