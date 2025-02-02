Australian woolgrowers have been asked to reassess how Australian Wool Innovation spends their levy funds towards achieving a beneficial and profitable impact on the price of wool. In WoolProducers Australia’s independently commissioned Factors Influencing The Australian Wool Price — Episode 3 report, released on January 30, it was revealed AWI’s wool marketing spend had no meaningful impact on growers’ bottom-line. The report, commissioned to evaluate the impact of AWI’s marketing spend on the Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator, found this benchmark indicator in the second half of 2024 was largely unchanged from the same period a decade ago. It also sought to compare wool prices with other fibres and with other commodities, and develop an economic regression model that outlined the key drivers of Australian wool pricing. WoolProducers president Steve Harrison, in an open letter to woolgrowers, said with current wool prices and the cost of production, the industry was in a profitability crisis. “Ongoing depressed wool prices and increasing production costs are squeezing us from both sides. It’s painful to see increasing occurrences of Merino flock dispersals, as many producers choose to leave our industry in favour of ‘more profitable’ enterprises,” he said. The latest Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee forecast revealed shorn wool production for 2024-25 would be 279.4 million kilograms greasy — down 12 per cent on the previous forecast. Mr Harrison said WoolProducers commissioned the report to help inform strategic discussions to firm up the profitability and sustainability of the industry. He said the report concluded the key variables that influenced fluctuations of the EMI included the Australian dollar, currency exchange rates, the Global Raw Materials Index, the Global Energy Index, Australian wool production volumes, and a global economic growth indicator. “The report found that none of the models were able to demonstrate that wool marketing spend had a meaningful impact on the EMI,” he said. Mr Harrison said it appeared current marketing efforts had little to no impact on the price received for wool. “The other factor of profitability is cost of production — we do have control over that, so why aren’t we investing more to make woolgrowers more efficient?” he said. “Over the past 10 years, we have spent over half a billion dollars on wool marketing, yet the EMI has remained largely unchanged. “With WoolPoll now past us, and the AWI three-year strategic planning cycle under way, it’s an opportune time for all woolgrowers to have their say on how their levies are spent.” Mr Harrison said the consideration of the report was just the first step in an essential series of actions to determine how the industry should allocate levies, along with marketing strategies moving forward. “It may be the case that AWI needs to undertake a more thorough analysis of return on investment to growers when determining where levies are spent, and that can only be measured in terms of grower profitability,” he said. “The report has suggested it may be worth exploring other ways to measure or represent marketing effects, or reconsidering whether the marketing spend directly influences wool prices (EMI) in a significant manner.” An AWI spokesman said its marketing was split between creating demand and awareness, and defending the fibre from greenwashing by synthetics. “We believe that vacating the space from promoting and defending wool is not in Australian woolgrowers’ best interest,” he said. “The Wear Wool, Not Waste and Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel campaigns are not sales campaigns, they are about creating awareness with consumers, brands, retailers and governments that wool is natural, biodegradable and microplastic free. “This has been very important in changing perceptions in Europe, where proposed changes to product labelling failed to acknowledge the negative impacts from synthetic fibres.” The spokesman said other campaigns, especially in China, clearly demonstrated increases in wool sales when there was targeted collaboration. “The report will be considered as AWI consults on its next strategic plan, and will be discussed when industry representatives meet in Sydney for the Woolgrower Consultation Group and Wool Industry Consultation Panel on February 11 and 12,” he said.