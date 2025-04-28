Nominations have opened for the 2025 Australian Wool Industry Medal, a prestigious award that recognises people’s “outstanding and lasting” contributions across the wool supply chain. Since 2017, Victoria-based Wool Industries Australia has presented 40 medals to exceptional people who have made a major impact in the wool industry at large, or in a particular field or sector. Nominees can come from all sectors of the industry, including woolgrowers, technical analysts, wool classers, brokers, exporters, processors, administrators, fashion or retail personnel, and agricultural scientists. They may have been recognised elsewhere — in the media, via professional and interest groups or through local government — or previously received an award relating to the wool industry. The three recipients of the 2024 award were former CSIRO project leader for raw wool metrology Dr Kerry Hansford, global wool industry contributor and former AWTA interpreter and translator Robert Wang, and WA wool industry stalwart and Scanlan Wool founder Peter Scanlan. Mr Scanlan was nominated for Wool Industries Australia’s wool medal by York Fellows’ Group member Dave Duperouzel, with former Blach and Behrans wool buyer Mark Dority accepting the award at a WIA gala during Wool Week last year. Other previous WA recipients of the Australian Wool Industry Medal include Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson and Australian Wool Innovation shearer trainer Kevin Gellatly. Awards will be presented at the Wool Industry Dinner on September 11 during Wool Week at the RACV Club in Melbourne. Wool Industries Australia is the peak body for the Australian wool industry. Nominations close at 5pm on June 30. Visit woolindustries.au for details.