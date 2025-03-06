Their backgrounds are different but they share common traits — a love of shearing and the wool industry. Countryman is bringing you the stories of WA’s Wool Harvesting Ambassadors, Mikayla Reihana, Tristan White and Blake McFarlane. In our second part of the series, we catch up with Tristan to hear his story. Yealering contract shearer Tristan White hopes to use his role as a Wool Harvesting Ambassador to encourage everyone to have “a good go” in the wool industry and to promote more training for shearers. Mr White was named one of WA’s 2024-25 Wool Harvesting Ambassadors at the 2024 Perth Royal Show, alongside wool handler Mikayla Reihana and shearer Blake McFarlane. The 23-year-old said he wanted to use his role as ambassador to encourage more training programs and learning days “so that everyone can keep continuing their journey”. “Basically, having as good a go at it as they can,” he said. Mr White said it was a “privilege” to be an ambassador, which has also proved to be a learning curve for him. “I can only pass on as much knowledge as I know to whoever I’m with, but I also found that I’ve been learning quite a lot myself in the process,” he said. “It’s quite a good program, I’m pretty excited that I’ve been selected ... I’m going to continue to do as much as I can.” Mr White, whose family has a crop and sheep farm in Wandering, was originally considering becoming a dairy farmer but that changed after he got hold of a pair of shears. “I learnt to shear at Rivington Park in 2017 and since then, that’s all I really wanted to do, to this day,” he said. Mr White started shearing full-time in 2019 when he graduated from the WA College of Agriculture in Harvey and now runs LNT Contracting, which has about 150 clients from Esperance to Wandering. Out of everything involved in the business, Mr White said his favourite part of shearing was the sportsmanship. “As in if you go to the shows, everyone comes together and gives it all their best shot,” he said. “They’re enemies while they’re working, but then they get on really good after that. “It sort of just shows that no matter how hard you compete against each other, you can all sit back and get along with each other afterwards, like you’re the bestest of mates, there’s no rivalry at all. That’s what I love about it.” Mr White said he had not been able to do as many shows in the past couple of years as a result of “a couple of good injuries”, but he’s keen to sink his teeth into the next big challenge — The Golden Shears, the world’s most prestigious sheep shearing, wool handling and wool pressing championship. Mr White will be in New Zealand for 10 days in February for the championships and hopes to make it a regular occurrence. “I believe that if I get a bit of a taste for it now, in the coming years I can continue to go over every year and try and have a go until I get the results that I would like,” he said.