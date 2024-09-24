WoolProducers Australia has hit out at a new report released by animal rights groups calling for an end to mulesing in Australia. The report, titled The Broken Promise, was released by the Australian Alliance for Animals, Humane Society International and Four Paws, all of whom are calling on the Government to step in and ban mulesing in the country. WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall criticised the report, as well as its use of the new term “live lamb cutting” to describe the act of mulesing. Ms Hall said the new terminology was “an interesting approach from groups who are purporting to be serious animal welfare experts”. “The term (live lamb cutting) itself is almost laughable and has clearly been workshopped to try and be as dramatic and misleading as possible,” she said. “The use of the word ‘cutting’ implies a more extensive procedure than what mulesing actually is.” Ms Hall said the report failed to provide important and necessary context for the practice of mulesing, while also ignoring the widespread use of pain relief. “The 2024 Annual Report of the Sheep Sustainability Framework states that while 57.7 per cent of producers mules their Merino ewe lambs, a massive 89.7 per cent of those producers use appropriate pain relief when conducting the practice,” she said. “While pain relief for mulesing is mandatory in Victoria, which was recently joined by Tasmania in making this a requirement, a nearly 90 per cent voluntary uptake of any practice is impressive. “This demonstrates that wool growers prioritise animal welfare.” Ms Hall also said the report failed to explain the reason for mulesing, which “undermines” proper animal welfare discussions. “We encourage a rational and informed dialogue on animal welfare, one that is based on facts rather than sensationalism,” Ms Hall said. “It is vital that discussions about animal practices remain grounded in reality, ensuring the well-being of livestock while addressing the concerns of the community.”