The Yuna CWA branch will be celebrating 100 years of CWA of WA with an event aimed at bringing the local community together and building resilience in the face of tough times. The event, simply named the ‘Yuna Event’ will kick off at 1 pm on September 27 at the Yuna Memorial Hall, and is being funded by a Growers Group Alliance Dry Season Response Initiative Grant, which has contributed $1200 to the cause. The event will be split into two parts, with an afternoon of “surprises” and “silly shenanigans”, and then a sundowner starting at 5 pm. Perth actor Ethan Gosatti, who appeared on Stan’s Population 11, will hosting one of the workshops, and a Geraldton comedian will perform as well as talk to attendees about resilience. Elders agronomist and Yuna farmer Belinda Eastough is helping spearhead the event. She said lot of the day would be kept as a surprise, but the main aim was for “everyone to have lots of fun”. “We just wanted something that’s a bit uplifting and great fun, rather then a more traditional celebration,” she said. “We’re basically going to make everyone really uncomfortable, but at least we’ll be all uncomfortable together.” Yuna CWA president Susanne Warr said her branch was known for “doing things a bit differently”, and this event would be no exception. “We thought we’d celebrate our 100-year CWA birthday with a difference,” she said. “We want be inclusive and connect all family members including young children, teenagers, parents and grandparents.” The Yuna Event comes off the back of much-needed rainfall that turned the region’s season from “famine to feast” in the span of a month. Ms Warr said it was an opportunity for “everyone to their hair down” and celebrate. “With one of the driest summers and a late opening rain in early June we felt that our celebration needed to bring our community together in a united way and allow our families to have a great time,” she said. “This season has had a real transformation and changed the whole moral of our community.” The tickets are available to purchase online via Humanitix. For more information and updates, head to the Yuna CWA Facebook page.