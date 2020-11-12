The thrill of dodging swooping magpies while racing down a hill on a wobbly billy cart is the youthful memory that inspired a new mural unveiled in the heart of Mt Barker this week.

Commissioned by Sue and George Corke from the Corkescrew Gallery, the art adorns the wall of their Lowood Road store, a gift to their community of 40 years.

The couple enlisted the talents of Wickepin-raised, globe-trotting street artist, Jerome Davenport, pictured, who finished the piece yesterday.

Davenport’s slick style has left a mark on walls across the world including in the UK and Canada.

He is the founder of Blank Walls, an organisation based in Perth and London which works to connect upcoming and seasoned artists with blank canvases across the world.

Camera Icon Jerome Davenport with his mural on the corner of Lowood Road and Marmion Street in Mt Barker and building owners' Sue and George Corke. Credit: Laurie Benson / Albany Advertiser

Davenport said he wanted to help the Corke’s capture local imagination with a piece that evoked the nostalgia of growing up in the country.

“I think a lot of people in the town and in the country can relate to it,” he said.

“It brings back a lot of childhood memories and I think that really brings a smile to a lot of people.

“It’s not often we get to work with a client who really portrays something so emotional and imaginative that you enjoy painting.

“It is great that they have decided to give back to the community with a nice public mural.”

Davenport has painted murals across regional WA, including a flora and fauna-inspired piece at Albany Plaza in 2018. He is about to start on a project in Gnowangerup.