Light rain is fuelling optimism as firefighters battle an out-of-control bushfire near Pemberton in the Shire of Manjimup.

Firefighters are breathing a sigh of relief as rain sprinkles the area this morning, with relatively still winds and low humidity providing favourable conditions.

The fire was accidentally started on Tuesday afternoon and has so far burnt through more than 3000ha.

DFES says it was stationary for much of yesterday but broke containment lines overnight and is now moving in a westerly direction.

Graeme Dearle, the operator of Pemberton Discovery Tours and the owner of a property 10km west of the townsite, said the mood on the ground was not “doom and gloom”.

“It was nice to have that rain, but it’s stopped for the moment,” he said.

“It’s not going to run amok through the townsite, and it seems like the boys on the ground have got it pinned.

“I don’t think it’s going to hamper the experience for holidaymakers in the area, but we’ll find out more in the next couple of days.”

The fire is being managed by the Parks and Wildlife Service, with around 100 firefighters on the ground.

People are being urged to avoid the area with several roads off the Northcliffe-Pemberton Road closed.

Residents in the area are being urged to leave if the way is clear and have been warned it is too unsafe to return home if they are away.