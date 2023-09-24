The nation is “much better prepared” for bushfires than it was ahead of the catastrophic Black Summer blazes, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt has said. Senator Watt made the assurance as political leaders, fire chiefs and community and private sector representatives prepare to meet in Canberra this week to war-game how to combat the upcoming season. After three relatively wet years, Australia is bracing for its first hot and dry summer since the devastating Black Summer fires of 2019-20. At least 33 people died and more than 3000 homes were destroyed during the unprecedented summer of carnage. Speaking on ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday, Senator Watt was confident Australia was much better prepared to respond than it was ahead of Black Summer. He said “almost all” of the recommendations from the royal commission into the disaster had been implemented – including the creation of one national agency to coordinate the emergency response. Local Government Minister Kristy McBain last week voiced frustrated that not enough hazard reduction burning had been done since the 2019-20 season to protect local communities. Senator Watt said his colleague was reflecting the concerns of her constituents in south-east NSW – which was among the region’s hardest hit during Black Summer. He said the States had “done everything they can” to reduce fuel loads, but heavy flooding – in particular in parts of NSW and Victoria – had made it difficult to complete planned burns. The Albanese Government is convening a two-day national bushfire summit starting on Monday in Canberra to ramp up preparations for the upcoming season. Senator Watt said up to 300 people, including politicians, emergency services chiefs from all States and Territories and representatives the community and private sector, would participate.