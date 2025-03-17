An emergency bushfire warning has been issued for Ledge Point as there is a threat to lives and homes.

A blaze is moving in a west-north-westerly direction towards the Ledge Point townsite, prompting the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to upgrade the warning to an emergency level just after 5am on Monday.

The emergency warning is in place for people in the Ledge Point townsite, in an area bounded by Old Ledge Point Road to the north, Indian Ocean Drive to the east, Bennies Road to the south and the coast to the west.

Camera Icon The emergency warning is in place for people in the Ledge Point townsite. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive,” DFES warned.

If it is safe to do so, leave in an easterly direction along Ledge Point Roads towards Indian Ocean Drive and travel north to Lancelin.

If you cannot leave, prepare to shelter in a room that has running water and a clear exit to escape.

An evacuation centre has opened at the Lancelin Community Sports Centre.

Donna Boucaut was among the dozens of people at the evacuation centre after she and her partner had to rush out of the Ledge Point Caravan Park at 3.30am.

Camera Icon Picture from Donna Boucat evacuating the caravan park at 3.30am. Credit: Donna Boucat / supplied

“The fireys pulled everyone to the front of the caravan park to do roll calls and check everyone was there and then told us to go to the beach,” she said.

“We went to the beach, and police said you have about half an hour window to get out of town.

“They drove around the caravan park with their speakers saying ‘evacuate, evacuate’.

Camera Icon Mandurah resident Donna Boucaut was visiting the town on holiday. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“We had to leave the caravan there. It was very frightening.”

Local Greg Smith evacuated with his young kids around 4am when police knocked on his door.

“The police came around and told us we had half an hour to get out of town,” he said.

Camera Icon The bushfire burning near the Ledge Point townsite. Credit: night news / supplied

“With the young kids we thought we’d rather just leave earlier then wait until it was too late.

“You could see the flames from a distance.”

The blaze was reported at 1.03am and was sparked on Indian Ocean Drive.

Ledge Point Road between Indian Ocean Drive and Old Ledge Point Road has been closed to returning traffic.

DFES incident controller Darren Morgan told 6PR the blaze seemed suspicious as it was sparked on Indian Ocean Drive.

Camera Icon DFES incident controller Darren Morgan told 6PR the blaze seemed suspicious as it was sparked on Indian Ocean Drive. Credit: Kelsey Reid / The West Australian

“The firies are finding it really difficult to get in so at the moment they’re basing themselves in and around the properties on the eastern side of Ledge Point,” he said.

“We believe it is suspicious so we’ve asked our fire investigations officers to come up and have a look for us to see if they can determine a cause.”

Around 150 firefighters are working to control the bushfire in Ledge Point and another blaze near the Gin Gin airfield.

Helicopters and planes are assisting by dropping water on the bushfire.

Camera Icon Firefighters tackle the blaze. Credit: night news / supplied

