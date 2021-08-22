A canola grain ship feared to be carrying a number of COVID-infected crew is making its way to arrive in Perth for further investigation.

The Ken Hou was off Albany when it reported that 16 of its crew members were suffering from respiratory problems and elevated temperatures.

Premier Mark McGowan said that the authorities had told the vessel to sail to Cockburn Sound so the crew can be tested and receive medical attention if required.

“The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is keen for the ship to stay in Cockburn Sound for some period,” he said.

“We'll work that through as to what the right arrangements are, but I've sought every assurance this morning that every precaution is in place to protect the state in this circumstance.”

Camera Icon Premier Mark McGowan says all precautions will be put in place. Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

Mr McGowan said the Ken Hou, which is flagged to Panama, sailed to Albany from Thailand and, before that, South Korea. The crew of 22 people are all from Myanmar.

“These ships continue to be a problem. Obviously, it's come out of Thailand, not Indonesia so it's different to the other ships that we've experienced,” he said.

The Ken Hou is expected to arrive in Cockburn Sound at 1am on Monday. It will join another ship that is also being monitored off the Perth metropolitan coast for COVID-19 on board.

The Poavosa Wisdom, a bulk carrier also sailing under the Panama flag, has reported two crew members with cold-like symptoms after travelling to WA from Indonesia on August 1.

Camera Icon The canola grain vessel Ken Hou. Credit: marinetraffic.com

Mr McGowan said he was not as concerned that they had COVID-19 on the Poavosa Wisdom.

“The expectation or the suspicion is that it's not COVID with this ship, so let's hope that's true,” he said.

“The last time she was in Indonesia was the first of August so that is way outside two weeks, so the suspicion is it's just a cold but let's wait and see what the analysis shows.”