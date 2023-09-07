Police are negotiating with a 25-year-old gunman who allegedly shot dead a man at a grain silo in the Wheatbelt and sparked a major manhunt.

Officers were on the hunt for Kellerberrin man Lachlan Bowles after he allegedly killed a worker at Moylan Grain Silos on Mather Road about 8.40am on Thursday.

After an extensive manhunt, police tracked Mr Bowles down to a rural location just “outside of Kellerberrin”.

“We are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution, however; the situation is still unfolding,” a police spokesperson said.

“Residents are advised to remain alert.”

A man — believed to be a father — was pronounced dead by police on Thursday afternoon after Mr Bowles allegedly shot him.

The homicide squad is investigating his death.

Kellerberrin shearer Mitchell Harvey told The West how Mr Bowles shot at cars during his rampage after one local pulled over to offer him a lift, thinking he needed help.

“Some farmer who was checking his paddock drove past him and asked if he needed a lift and he shot his door,” Mr Harvey said.

“I saw him this morning on the way to work. I had no idea he was going off there to kill someone.”

Mr Harvey said he always had an “off feeling” about Mr Bowles.

“It’s Kellerberrin, this never happens it’s so surprising,” he said.

“You know when you just look at someone and get a bad feeling.”

Mr Bowles ditched a Holden Commodore on Mission Road before police engaged in tense negotiations with the shooter.

Camera Icon Lachlan Bowles (far right) pictured with family Credit: facebook / supplied

It is understood Mr Bowles is licensed to hold guns, including a firearm that has a range of about 3km.

It comes as the RAC Rescue helicopter landed near Kellerberrin on Thursday afternoon, where Mr Bowles was dressed in camouflage and on the loose.

A flight tracking website showed the helicopter landing near Tammin, which is about 20km from Kellerberrin, about 1.30pm.

It is understood the aircraft was dispatched for precautionary reasons.

Police were due to hold a press conference at 12.45pm, however it was cancelled at the last minute for “operational reasons”.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to warn people in Kellerberrin and Bencubbin to stay indoors and “avoid travelling by any means”.

St John WA has five crews on standby in Kellerberrin, a spokesperson confirmed.

Camera Icon The scene of the fatal shooting at the Moylan Grain Silos in Kelleberrin. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

The neighbouring Shire of Merredin has closed all shire facilities per police advice and says it continues to monitor the situation.

The shire alerted the community via Facebook that “all Shire facilities (including the Admin Centre and Merredin Tip) will be closed until further notice, as per WAPOL advice to remain indoors due to the ongoing incident in Kellerberrin”.

“Facilities will reopen as soon as we receive advice this is possible,” the shire said.

Moylan Grain Silos owner Corey Moylan was at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days on Thursday morning and is understood to have left to return to Kellerberrin as soon as the news broke.