Police have warned people in Kellerberrin to stay indoors with an active shooter at large after a man was shot.

The man is understood to have received a serious gun wound in the incident at 8.40am and the gunman is currently being hunted by police.

“A man is believed to have attended a grain silo and discharged a firearm before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Officers are currently confirming the make and model of this vehicle,” a police spokeswoman said.

“A large number of police resources have been deployed to the Wheatbelt area.

“One person has been injured and was conveyed to hospital via ambulance.”

Kellerberrin residents have been warned to stay inside.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors at all times.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately on 000.

The Kelleberrin Caravan Park operator said the facility was empty and she’d been notified by a friend of the unfolding drama, having seen a Wheatbelt District police alert on Facebook.

“I thought I heard gunshots about 8.50am,” she said, on the way to pick up a friend for a doctor appointment — plans she said she would not rethink.

More to come.