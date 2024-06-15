Major crash detectives have put out a fresh call for information about a suspected hit-and-run in the Wheatbelt last week. Police say officers were patrolling the Kulin area, about 280km south-east of Perth, on Thursday night when they discovered the body of man on Corrigin-Kulin Road, near Ellson Street, about 6.15pm. The 50-year-old man — who police say was wearing dark clothing at the time — was found about 1km from the Kulin town centre. It is believed he was hit by a car between 6pm and 6.15pm, which subsequently failed to stop. The major crash squad is continuing its probe into the fatal incident and is urging anyone who may have seen the man walking on the road to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Police would also like to speak to anyone who was driving along Corrigin-Kulin Road between 6pm and 6.15pm on Thursday June 6. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/fatalcrashkulin.