A man has been charged after allegedly discharging a firearm inside a small country town pub, sparking a major police operation on Friday evening.

Police say the tactical response group, along with the police air wing, were sent to the Wheatbelt town of Mogumber following reports a male discharged a firearm inside the local pub on Bindoon-Moora Road.

Police say the firearm was discharged into the ground at the venue.

When The West Australian called the venue on Friday night, the manager denied any incident had occurred.

In late 2023, 58 people lived in Mogumber, with locals rallying together to buy the tavern, which is now named the Mogumber Hub.

The town itself has only a few houses, a hall, an oval, and a post office that opens twice a week.