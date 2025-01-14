A man has drowned in Bremer Bay after desperately trying to save two children caught in a rip. The West understands the man, aged 43, was pulled from waters at Native Dog beach on Monday afternoon, about 10km south of the Bremer Bay townsite. A police spokesman said the tragedy unfolded after two children were believed to have been caught in a rip about 2.10pm. The man was one of four people who bravely ran into the water, before he too became distressed. “One of the people who entered the water — a man aged in his 40s — became unresponsive,” the spokesman said. “He was carried to shore by others and members of the public commenced providing emergency first aid.” He was given CPR before paramedics arrived. They were called to the beach just before 2.30pm. The man was taken to Bremer Bay Nursing Post but could not be saved. The children and three other adults all managed to make it back to shore safely, escaping without injury. It happened about the same time a 17-year-old boy drowned at Lake Leschenaultia on Tuesday afternoon. It is believed the boy became trapped under the pontoon. Jerramungup Police, St John WA and DFES State Emergency Service personnel all rushed to the Bremer Bay beach. Police will prepare a report into the man’s death for the Coroner. Tuesday’s drowning incidents come after Olya Tikhanova, 40, died after being swept off rocks at Salmon beach, near Esperance, on January 4. She was a mother who had escaped the war in Ukraine to start a new life in Perth with her family. One week earlier, Perth couple Mohammad Shahidul Hasan Swapan, 44, and his wife, Sabrina Ahmed, 40, died while saving their daughter at Conspicuous Cliff beach near Walpole. As revealed by The West Australian, authorities helped more than 160 people in marine emergencies in the first nine days of 2025, including six life-or-death rescues.