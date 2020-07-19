Search
thewest.com.au

Car collides with semi-trailer near Bullsbrook on Great Northern Highway

Daryna ZadvirnaThe West Australian
A woman in her 60s was airlifted to RPH after a truck crash in Bullsbrook.
Camera IconA woman in her 60s was airlifted to RPH after a truck crash in Bullsbrook. Credit: Mogens Johansen/WA News

A woman has been rushed to hospital after her car collided with the middle trailer of a road train in Bullsbrook this morning.

The crash happened about 6:13am, on the Great Northern Highway, near Warbrook Road.

It is understood the car jammed under the trailer from the impact of the crash and the trapped driver had to be freed by emergency services.

The woman in her 60s has been airlifted by an RAC helicopter to the Perth Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

More to come.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

HAVE YOUR SAYSign the petition to bring the AFL Grand Final to Optus Stadium!

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us