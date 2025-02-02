A man has died after a truck and car collided in the Wheatbelt on Sunday morning, shutting a major highway. WA Police said about 10.35am, a white Ford Territory station wagon and a white Kenworth truck with a semi-trailer attached collided on Great Eastern Highway in Copley. Three people were involved in the crash with the 49-year-old driver of the Ford Territory sustaining critical injuries and dying at the scene. The 62-year-old male driver of the truck and his 61-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to Royal Perth Hospital for medical treatment. Emergency services including police, St John ambulance crews, and firefighters were on scene. The crash has closed Great Eastern Highway both directions between Linley Valley Road and Hawke Avenue. Main Roads WA have urged motorists to drive with caution and seek an alternative route as traffic is heavy in the area. Major crash officers are investigating the fatal crash and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au Dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone vision relating to the crash can be uploaded directly to investigators via this link. The serious collision comes after an earlier crash in Bibra Lake, which shut the Kwinana Freeway northbound exit to Roe Highway. The crash happened just before 9am when a motorbike hit a barrier on the exit ramp. The rider was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital via St John ambulance. His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening. Road Trauma Support WA 1300 004 814