The RAC Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to a serious crash on a rural stretch of road south-east of Perth.

First responders rushed to the scene after reports a vehicle ploughed into a tree on Brookton Highway, in Jelcobine — about 110km south-east of Perth — about 4.40am on Monday.

A WA Police spokesperson confirmed the driver was trapped and injured.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

It is unclear if there are any other passengers in the vehicle.

More to come.